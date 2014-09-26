Police slow in probing ties to Golden Dawn

The disciplinary processes of all but two of the 18 policemen who were detained last year on suspicion of ties to Golden Dawn have still not been completed, Kathimerini understands.

The force’s internal affairs department began investigating allegations that some policemen were colluding with Golden Dawn last September, following the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas. This led to a total of 319 officers being checked and 18 having to go through a disciplinary process.

In one case the investigation was dropped, while in another the policeman was fined. The process has yet to be completed in the remaining 16 cases.

Some officers are also facing judicial probes. A total of 11 are being investigated by prosecutors, although in all cases the probes are still at a preliminary stage. One other officer who was accused of offenses has been cleared.