Supreme Court orders probe into mayors blocking civil service evaluation

Supreme Court investigator Efterpi Koutzamani has ordered a preliminary investigation into five mayors who are refusing to cooperate with the government over civil service evaluations.

Koutzamani has asked appeals prosecutors to examine whether the five local officials: Halandri’s Simos Roussos, Zografou’s Tina Kafatsaki, Nikai-Rendi’s Giorgos Ioakimidis, Larissa’s Apostolos Kalogiannis and Patras’s Costas Peletidis have committed a breach of duty by not providing their employees’ details to the Administrative Reform Ministry.

The mayors argue that the government is using the evaluation as a way to fire more employees, leaving some municipal services in danger. The government denies that the assessment of civil servants’ performances will lead to job losses.