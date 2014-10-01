New suburban railway station opens in Athens suburb of Tavros

Transport Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Wednesday inaugurated a new station on the Athens-Piraeus Proastiakos suburban railway line.

The new station in Tavros, near Athens's southern coast, is located on Constantinoupoleos and Korytsas streets. It is expected to provide service to hundreds of commuters traveling between the capital's downtown area and the country's biggest port.

The new station is located closer to the center of Tavros, a suburb of nearly 15,000 residents, than that of the ISAP electric railway line.