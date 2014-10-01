Thessaloniki transport gets more expensive

October began with more expensive public transportation for the residents of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, as the OATH transit authority introduces fare hikes in a bid to boost revenues.

The simple 0.80-cent ticket commuters could purchase for a single ride now costs 1 euro and the 0.90-cent ticket, which allowed one transfer within a period of 70 minutes, has been increased to 1.20 euros.

OATH said that old tickets are still valid and can be used by the end of the month.

The hikes have prompted reactions from citizens groups, who are organizing a number of protest rallies in the city on Wednesday.