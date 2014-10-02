Doctors, medical employees strike over staff shortages, wages

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Public hospitals across Greece were expected to operate on skeleton staffs on Thursday due to a strike over staff shortages and wages.
Taking part in the industrial action were doctors and nurses, other medical staff and ambulance teams.
A protest rally was set to take place outside the Health Ministry in central Athens at noon.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com