Doctors, medical employees strike over staff shortages, wages

Δημοσίευση 2 Οκτωβρίου 2014, 13:01 / Ανανεώθηκε 2 Οκτωβρίου 2014, 13:35
Public hospitals across Greece were expected to operate on skeleton staffs on Thursday due to a strike over staff shortages and wages.

Taking part in the industrial action were doctors and nurses, other medical staff and ambulance teams.

A protest rally was set to take place outside the Health Ministry in central Athens at noon.