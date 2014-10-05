Calls to SDOE tax hotline skyrocket

The number of people telephoning a hotline run by the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) for reports of alleged tax evasion has skyrocketed to some 200 calls a day, Kathimerini has learned.

The hotline, reachable by dialing 1517, was set up in 2008, when it received around 4,000 calls. In 2009 that number rose to 4,500, reaching 19,000 in 2010 when the debt crisis erupted in Greece. Since then, the calls have peaked at 200 daily, a rate which will bring this year’s total to 70,000 if it continues.

Six in 10 of the callers are reporting alleged tax violations by relatives, sources said. Another 20 percent are owners of small businesses reporting alleged transgressions by rival businesses. The final 20 percent of complaints are by disgruntled fired workers.