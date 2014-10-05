Tsipras: Europe heeding calls to reject austerity

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras insisted over the weekend that his party, which is leading in opinion polls, is the only political force in Greece that can negotiate better terms for the country’s recovery, noting that its anti-austerity stance is being echoed across Europe.

“The troika’s [economic] model is dying under the weight of the Greek failure,” Tsipras wrote in an article published in Efimerida ton Syntakton on Saturday.

He added that an increasing number of politicians in Europe were questioning the austerity being championed by Germany and lashed out at Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who, he indicated, was not exploiting shifting sentiment in Europe against austerity to Greece’s benefit.