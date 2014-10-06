Truck driver faces prosecutor over Egnatia Highway pile-up that killed five

A 39-year-old Romanian truck driver is due to appear before a prosecutor in northern Greece on Monday after allegedly causing a pile-up on the Egnatia Highway that led to five people being killed and 30 injured.

Four people died at the scene and one more in the hospital. Two children are being treated in critical condition. Some 30 cars were involved in the crash.

According to reports, the truck driver said that he saw the signs for roadworks but that his brakes locked and the vehicle was unable to stop in time.

A man representing the contractor carrying out the roadworks has also been arrested.