Two Russians arrested for damaging Acropolis wall

Greek police said two Russians, both aged 23, were arrested on Sunday for scaling a wall on the Acropolis and damaging it while doing acrobatics.

The two were observed by a guard preparing to scale the wall and were warned against it. They ignored the warnings, police say. As they scaled the wall and were doing acrobatic moves, several stones fell off of the wall, which is a medieval addition.

The two were arrested for damaging an archaeological site. Police said they have been detained and will appear before an examining magistrate.