Bogus firm, lottery tickets act as cover for cannabis proceeds

Police in Athens on Wednesday arrested three suspected members of a large drug-dealing racket after confiscating 222 kilograms of cannabis from their homes.
According to sources, the racket had set up a bogus firm – a Piraeus-based commercial company – as a front for their illicit operations and procured winning lottery tickets to launder their gains.
The drugs were hidden in distillers and transported in trucks, according to police sources.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com