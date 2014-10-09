ENGLISH

Bogus firm, lottery tickets act as cover for cannabis proceeds

Police in Athens on Wednesday arrested three suspected members of a large drug-dealing racket after confiscating 222 kilograms of cannabis from their homes.

According to sources, the racket had set up a bogus firm – a Piraeus-based commercial company – as a front for their illicit operations and procured winning lottery tickets to launder their gains.

The drugs were hidden in distillers and transported in trucks, according to police sources.