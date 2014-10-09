Attica governor slammed for move to scrap waste plant tenders

The government confronted Attica Governor Rena Dourou on Wednesday over her decision to scrap the tenders for four waste management plants in a move that could also lead to Greece missing out on 200 million euros in European Union structural funds that had been earmarked for the projects.

Deputy Development Minister Notis Mitarakis called on Dourou to “realize the difference between governing and protesting.” He also argued that the Attica governor could not cancel the tenders on her own. According to Mitarakis, the Association of Communities and Municipalities in the Attica Region (ESDKNA) would have to meet and approve such a decision. No such meeting has taken place.

Dourou described the planned waste management plants as “monstrous” and said she would like to have a broader discussion before deciding how to manage Attica’s waste. Earlier this week the governor rejected reports she is examining a plan to ship the capital’s trash to China.