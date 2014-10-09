Search for missing fisherman in northern Greece fails to yield results

The second day of a search operation to locate a fisherman reported missing on Wednesday morning continued on Thursday without result, the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency reported.

The 58-year-old seafarer went missing off the coast of Ierissos in the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece after his boat went down under unspecified circumstances.

Two passengers on the same vessel have been rescued are reported to be in good health.

The search for the 58-year-old by the coast guard and private vessels is continuing.