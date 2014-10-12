Eminent lawyers to advise Greek PM on Parthenon Marbles

Rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney and her eminent colleague Geoffrey Robertson are due in Athens on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras which are expected to focus on legal arguments Greece can use in its bid to retrieve the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum.

The British-based, Lebanese-born lawyer, who recently made headlines by marrying American actor George Clooney, and her senior colleague Robertson are due to stay in Athens through Thursday, according to the London-based Doughty Street Chambers legal firm. The barristers, who are also to meet with Culture Minister Costas Tasoulas during their stay, were first asked to provide advice to Athens in 2011.

It was then that David Hill, an archaeologist who chairs the International Association for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles asked Norman Palmer, a lawyer specializing in cultural heritage issues, to explore Greece’s legal options.

Palmer, who is known for securing the return of Aborigine remains to Australia from London’s Natural History Museum, sought the help of Robertson, with whom he had worked on the Australian claim.

Last March, George Clooney caused a stir by expressing support for the idea of the Parthenon Marbles being returned to Athens.