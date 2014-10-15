ENGLISH

Two tax officials charged with money laundering

Two tax officials from Thessaloniki were charged with money laundering on Tuesday.

The two men have been linked to a value-added tax scam and authorities allegedly found suspiciously large deposits in their bank accounts.

The probe revealed a third tax official, already convicted of making a false derivation of wealth (pothen esches) declaration, with ample savings.

He has been charged.