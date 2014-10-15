Two tax officials charged with money laundering

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Two tax officials from Thessaloniki were charged with money laundering on Tuesday.
Two tax officials from Thessaloniki were charged with money laundering on Tuesday.
The two men have been linked to a value-added tax scam and authorities allegedly found suspiciously large deposits in their bank accounts.
The probe revealed a third tax official, already convicted of making a false derivation of wealth (pothen esches) declaration, with ample savings.
He has been charged.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com