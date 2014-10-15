Cyprus ponders appeal to UN

Cyprus is considering an appeal to the UN Security Council after a recent Turkish encroachment of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said Tuesday.

Speaking to local media, Kasoulides said that the move had been discussed during his meeting with Greek officials in Athens on Monday. “However, no decision has been made,” he said.

In the same interview, Kasoulides said that a number of foreign countries, including the United States, were working to contain the fallout from Turkey’s decision earlier this month to conduct seismic research off the island’s southern coast, in areas where Cyprus already has licenses to drill for natural gas.