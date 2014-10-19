Tsipras may be summoned by prosecutor in bribe probe

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras could be one of the politicians to be questioned next week by prosecutor Panayiotis Panayiotopoulos as part of an investigation into a report last month in Kontra News daily, which claimed that Greek businessmen were amassing funds to bribe MPs ahead of the presidential vote in February.

It is not certain if Tsipras will be asked to give his view on the claims but it is expected that SYRIZA MP Yiannis Dragasakis will be one of the people called by the prosecutor. The probe was launched after the leftist party’s spokesman Panos Skourletis referred to the report during a TV show.

Panayiotopoulos is also expected to call former Synaspismos leader Nikos Constantopoulos and the head of Independent Greeks, Panos Kammenos. Last week, Democratic Left president Fotis Kouvelis told the prosecutor that he had no evidence of MPs being bought.