Strong winds hamper sea travel

Δημοσίευση 23 Οκτωβρίου 2014, 14:01 / Ανανεώθηκε 23 Οκτωβρίου 2014, 13:16
Winds reching 7 and 8 Beaufort led to disruptions in Saronic Gulf sea travel services from and to Piraeus, the Greek coast guard said on Thursday morning.

Services were also disrupted on the Salamina-Paloukia and Aghia Marina-Nea Styra routes.

Travelers were advised to contact local port authorities for more information.