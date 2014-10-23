Strong winds hamper sea travel

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Winds reching 7 and 8 Beaufort led to disruptions in Saronic Gulf sea travel services from and to Piraeus, the Greek coast guard said on Thursday morning.
Services were also disrupted on the Salamina-Paloukia and Aghia Marina-Nea Styra routes.
Travelers were advised to contact local port authorities for more information.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com