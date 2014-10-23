Case against terror group lacks suspects

An Athens prosecutor on Wednesday decided to bring criminal charges against Sect of Revolutionaries even though no arrests have been made over two assassinations credited to the urban guerrilla group.

Sect of Revolutionaries is believed to be behind the murder of policeman Nektarios Savvas in February 2009 and journalist Sokratis Giolias in July the following year. The group claimed responsibility for the latter.

Eleni Touloupaki will examine the lengthy file on the group compiled by the counterterrorism unit and conduct her own investigation in the hope that suspects for the two murders are found.