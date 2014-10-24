Venizelos slams Turkey for 'flagrant violation of international law' off Cyprus

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos on Friday condemned Turkey for "the flagrant violation of international law," referring to the presence of a Turkish research vessel and warships of the southern coast of Cyprus where Nicosia is already conducting research for hydrocarbons.

Issuing the statement on the occasion of United Nations Day, Venizelos underlined the duty of member states "to reflect on the fundamental chartered principles of the United Nations, the principles of respect for the sovereignty of member states, of abstention from hostile actions and from the threat of violence, of dedication to the peaceful resolution of differences, of respect for international law."

"Unfortunately, these principles are often violated in practice," Venizelos said, noting that, "In Cyprus, the flagrant violation of international law continues, 40 years after the invasion and ongoing Turkish occupation of the northern portion of the island."