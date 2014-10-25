Greek private workers' union calls 24-hour strike for November 27

The country's umbrella union representing workers in the private sector, known by its Greek acronym GSEE, on Friday called a 24-hour strike for November 27 to protest austerity measures being enforced as part of Greece's loan agreement with international creditors.

The GSEE's executive committee also decided to organize rallies and protests to coincide with a debate in Parliament's plenary session on next year's budget and with a vote in the House on the blueprint.

The civil servants' union, ADEDY, is also planning protest action for next month to protest the provisions of the budget.