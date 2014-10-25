Skouries gold mine workers' cars doused in acid

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Unknown individuals on Friday doused cars belonging to workers at a controversial gold mine in Skouries, northern Greece, with a corrosive liquid, police said.
Workers of Hellas Gold and the company’s property on the Halkidiki peninsula have been attacked before by protesters who want the mine shut down.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com