Doctors give Theodorakis the OK to go home after tests

Δημοσίευση 28 Οκτωβρίου 2014, 20:56 / Ανανεώθηκε 28 Οκτωβρίου 2014, 20:00
Composer Mikis Theodorakis was discharged from a private clinic in Athens on Monday after spending three days under observation.

The 89-year-old was admitted on Saturday and underwent a series of tests but was deemed well enough to return to his home on Monday.

Theodorakis has suffered a number of health problems in recent years.

