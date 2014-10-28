Doctors give Theodorakis the OK to go home after tests

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Composer Mikis Theodorakis was discharged from a private clinic in Athens on Monday after spending three days under observation.
The 89-year-old was admitted on Saturday and underwent a series of tests but was deemed well enough to return to his home on Monday.
Theodorakis has suffered a number of health problems in recent years.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com