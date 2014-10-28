Man faces charges for illegally claiming 40,000 euros from IKA

A 73-year-old man is to face fraud charges after being caught illegally claiming a widower’s pension.

According to the Financial Police, the unnamed man’s wife died in 2006 and he began legally collecting the monthly payment.

However, in February 2008 he remarried but failed to declare the fact to authorities.

Since then the 73-year-old has received some 40,000 euros from the IKA social security fund that he was not entitled to.

The Financial Police did not give any further details about the suspect.