Greek FM to meet Schaeuble on sidelines of tax summit in Berlin

Greece's Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis is expected to meet with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday on the sidelines of a tax evasion summit in Berlin.

Talks between the two are set to focus on the progress of Greece's adjustment program. The German finance minister has said that Greece will need a new aid program.

The troika’s technical teams are due to return to Athens on November 4. However, the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have informed the conservative-led coalition that they are expecting proposals from Greece on key unresolved issues – such as pension reform – before they decide whether there is any basis for their negotiating team to return.

Meanwhile, the finance ministers of around 50 countries will meet in Berlin on Wednesday to sign a deal they hope will put an end to banking secrecy and aid the worldwide fight against tax fraud and evasion.

The forum, set up under the auspices of the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the European Union, brings together representatives of more than 120 countries.

The finance ministers are scheduled to sign on Wednesday a Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement, which will designate which institution in each country is responsible for transferring tax data to other member states.