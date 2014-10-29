Amphipolis dig shows no gateway to fourth chamber

Indications that a huge tomb being excavated in Ancient Amphipolis, northern Greece, could have a gateway leading to a fourth chamber have not been confirmed by the dig, the Culture Ministry’s general secretary Lina Mendoni said on Tuesday.



Archaeologists working in the tomb’s third chamber thought a gap in the wall could lead to a fourth vault but the dig revealed a marble stanchion had been removed from the spot, Mendoni said.



Meanwhile authorities released a video showing details of the third chamber’s intricate mosaic floor and photos of the wings of marble sphinxes found on the site. The discovery of the fragments mean the sphinxes can restored, the ministry said.