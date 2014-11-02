Two men accused of rustling sheep worth over 9,500 euros

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police in Kilkis, in northern Greece, have arrested two suspects for stealing livestock from farms in the region.
Authorities said that the two Albanian nationals, aged 21 and 24, are suspected of stealing more than 100 sheep valued at over 9,500 euros.
Authorities have also arrested a 47-year-old farmer on charges of buying and selling stolen property. The suspects were to face a prosecutor.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com