Police on Crete catch up with fugitive murderer

Δημοσίευση 8 Νοεμβρίου 2014, 14:02 / Ανανεώθηκε 8 Νοεμβρίου 2014, 13:57
A 37-year-old man from Sfakia in Crete was arrested on Friday after having been found guilty of murder on appeal.

A local court decided earlier this week that the man had murdered a woman in Hania 11 years ago and then attempted to murder a relative.

He was handed a life sentence for the first crime and 18 months for the second but had been on the run for the last few days.