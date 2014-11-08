Police on Crete catch up with fugitive murderer

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 37-year-old man from Sfakia in Crete was arrested on Friday after having been found guilty of murder on appeal.
A local court decided earlier this week that the man had murdered a woman in Hania 11 years ago and then attempted to murder a relative.
He was handed a life sentence for the first crime and 18 months for the second but had been on the run for the last few days.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com