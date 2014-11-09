Athenians still saving gas money, statistics show

People looking for signs of an economic recovery in the amount of traffic on Athens’s streets are likely to be disappointed by the latest figures, which show the number of car journeys has only risen slightly.

Data from the Attiki Odos highway shows that 201,851 daily journeys were made on average in October compared to 200,245 in the same month last year. Nevertheless, this is still well below the 2009 average for October, which was 310,580.

Traffic officials at the Attica Regional Authority are due to bring out their autumn report on traffic in Athens shortly. Kathimerini understands it will show small rises in journeys on some of the capital’s main roads.