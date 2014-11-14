ENGLISH

Soccer player, 28, killed by lightning bolt during storm in Evia

Δημοσίευση 14 Νοεμβρίου 2014, 14:16 / Ανανεώθηκε 14 Νοεμβρίου 2014, 14:53
Soccer player, 28, killed by lightning bolt during storm in Evia
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Four amateur soccer players were discharged on Friday from a hospital in Mantoudi, Evia, where they were treated for shock following the fatal injury of a 28-year-old fellow player who was hit by a bolt of lightning during a training session in Cirinthos on Thursday.

Four amateur soccer players were discharged on Friday from a hospital in Mantoudi, Evia, where they were treated for shock following the fatal injury of a 28-year-old fellow player who was hit by a bolt of lightning during a training session in Cirinthos on Thursday.

When the storm struck on Thursday evening, the players ran to take cover in the changing room but the 28-year-old delayed and was hit by lightning in the middle of the soccer field. His fellow players tried to resuscitate him but he had died instantly.