Athens man, 70, arrested on pension fraud charges

A 70-year-old man has been arrested in Athens following allegations he had been collecting the pension of a dead relative for more than a year.

The unnamed man, who faces fraud charges, is said to have collected at least 11,450 euros between November 2012 and December 2013 from the dead person’s bank account, of which he was a co-beneficiary, from pension payments that continued to be credited to the deceased woman after he failed to register her death with the authorities.