Greece’s national tourism agency slammed over video

Reports that Greece’s national tourism agency (GNTO) had used footage of an Australian landmark in its latest official campaign video have prompted a response from the country’s media.

“The Greeks consider themselves the founders of democracy and mathematics. Now they’ve taken credit for one of Australia’s most recognizable landmarks, the Twelve Apostles,” the Sunday Morning Herald said.

Timelapse footage by Melbourne-based astro-photographer Alex Cherney was used in the “Gods, Myths, Heroes” video without permission.

The photographer has claimed that he was compensated by the organization only after the material was used.

In a statement, the GNTO has said that the use of the images was justified because the names of the constellations that appear in the footage “originated from Greece.”