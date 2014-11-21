No breakthrough after marathon conference call

A conference call between Greek officials and the troika has not produced an agreement between the two sides, Kathimerini understands.

The four-hour call started Thursday night and ended around 3 a.m. on Friday.

“A Finance Ministry source said “we agreed on a lot of things.” However, an overall agreement was not reached. Negotiations are set to continue and there is no date for troika's return to Athens, according to the same source.

Disagreement between the two sides on the size of the fiscal gap for 2015 remains the key stumbling block to an agreement. Greece's conservative-led government is set to table the draft budget on Friday without the lenders' consent.

The two sides did not discuss an extension to the existing program, the source said.