Riot curbed at Korydallos as Patra inmate knives 2 compatriots

Guards at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison hospital on Friday managed to curb a rampage by a group of inmates that appeared to be triggered by the arrest of a visitor attempting to smuggle drugs to one of the prisoners.

A group of Georgian inmates caused widespread damage in the hospital, according to sources who said a subsequent inspection revealed that 25 of the prisoners being treated in the wards had makeshift knives and other weapons.

Earlier in the day, there was trouble at Aghios Stefanos Prison in the western port of Patra where an Albanian inmate knifed two compatriots, injuring them both seriously.

Tensions have been building in Greece’s prisons in recent months, chiefly due to intense overcrowding.