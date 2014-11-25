ENGLISH

Cargo vessel carrying hundreds of migrants adrift southeast of Crete

Δημοσίευση 25 Νοεμβρίου 2014, 14:01 / Ανανεώθηκε 25 Νοεμβρίου 2014, 14:46
A cargo vessel allegedly carrying 500 to 700 undocumented migrants was discovered adrift off the southeast coast of Crete on Tuesday, Kathimerini understands. According to initial reports, the Kiribati-flagged boat was stranded due to mechanical failure.

Several ships, including a Greek navy vessel, were reportedly participating in a rescue operation although strong winds blowing in the area were hampering rescue efforts.