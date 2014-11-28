Minister opposes plans to establish Islamic Studies department at Thessaloniki university

Minister of Macedonia and Thrace Giorgos Orfanos has criticized plans to establish a department of Islamic Studies at the Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

In comments made Thursday, Orfanos said that it would be wrong to mix the study of Orthodox faith with “something else.”

“Such decisions should not be made unilaterally, but only after negotiations,” said Orfanos adding that Greece ought to get something in return if plans to create the department were to go ahead.