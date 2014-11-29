Vatopedi trial for 14 suspects

The Supreme Court decided Friday that 14 people should stand trial for the notorious property swap between the Vatopedi Monastery and the state six years ago.

Those who will face charges of breach of trust and making false declarations include the monastery’s abbot, Ephraim (photo), a monk, Arsenios, and the wife of former Public Order Minister Giorgos Voulgarakis, Katerina Peleki.

The Supreme Court backed an earlier decision by the council of appeals court judges that the suspects should stand trial as there is evidence to suggest that taxpayers’ interests were damaged during the exchange.