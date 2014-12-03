Troika responds to Greek government, wants more commitments

The troika responded early Wednesday to the Greek government’s proposals for breaking a deadlock over the program review asking for fresh commitments and extra feedback from Athens before officials could resume their inspection, Kathimerini understands.

No details were made available on troika's new demands.

It was not clear if Greece was preparing a response to the troika. However, hopes for a deal ahead of the Eurogroup summit on December 8 were dim. Analysts said an extension of the current program, at least for a few months, was more likely.

According to troika representatives, the two sides were now closer to an agreement but differences remained. Sources told Kathimerini that Greek and troika officials were likely to hold a teleconference later Wednesday.

Greece’s proposals included raising value-added tax on hotel services to 13 percent from 6.5 and phasing out early pensions. It is believed, though, that the International Monetary Fund is demanding more fiscal measures to close an estimated shortfall of 2.5 billion euros for next year.

“We are ready for a final agreement and we can achieve it if everyone really wants to move on,” Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Tuesday. “I cannot accept unreasonable demands. We are at the end of 2014 and nobody has the right to treat us like they did two-and-a-half or four years ago, when everything was collapsing.”

The government sent its proposals, stretching to almost 50 pages, to the troika on Sunday.