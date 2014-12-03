Conservative MPs submit proposals for constitutional review

A committee of New Democracy MPs asked by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to propose changes to the Greek Constitution suggested Tuesday that the number of lawmakers in Parliament should be reduced from 300 to 200 and that the president of the republic should be given greater powers.

The proposals submitted by the panel Tuesday also included changes to the law providing ministers and MPs with immunity from prosecution and for the president to be elected by a popular vote if Parliament fails to vote a head of state after three ballots in the House.

Should Samaras approve the measures, they will need the approval of a minimum of 50 MPs to be submitted to Parliament for discussion. The plenary will then vote on whether to form a committee to decide which articles of the Constitution have to change. The changes, however, can only be voted through by the next Parliament.