Greek schools to get 1,000 additional teachers

An Education Ministry decision made public on Wednesday foresees the hiring of 1,000 auxiliary teachers to fill gaps in primary and secondary schools.
The money for the new hires will come from state funds saved from teachers who are on leave without pay.
The release of the funding was approved last week by Alternate Finance Minister Christos Staikouras.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com