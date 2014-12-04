Athens and Thessaloniki in list of ‘resilient cities’

Athens and Thessaloniki were named on Wednesday among 35 cities around the world that will join the Rockefeller Foundation’s 100 Resilient Cities initiative, a 100-million-dollar scheme to create a network of urban centers that will cooperate to build “their own capacities to navigate the shocks and stresses of an increasingly complex 21st century.”

“We have put all our energy into protecting social cohesion but now we are looking for paths of sustainable growth and social revitalization,” said Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, who said the municipality was being rewarded for its plans for “urban regeneration, social innovation and entrepreneurship.”