Taxi chief says cabbies working with Uber 'should be hanged'

Thymios Lymberopoulos, the outspoken president of Attica’s taxi federation, on Thursday declared that any cab drivers found to be working with international ridesharing service Uber, which recently extended its operations to Greece, should be “hanged.”

“Any cabbies who betray the taxi, like modern-day Judases, for 30 pieces of silver, should be hanged,” Lymberopoulos wrote in comments on his Facebook profile page. “The war has just begun,” he wrote, adding that all taxi owners should keep their eye on drivers renting their vehicles.

“The driver may be passing through the profession and might not care about tomorrow,” the federation chief said and warned against “allowing every opportunist to play with and undermine our wealth and our profession.”