Modeling scam lured girls as well as women to pose nude

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Thessaloniki on Friday on suspicion of convincing young women to pose naked so he could photograph them, then selling their pictures to a pornography site without their knowledge.

The suspect allegedly lured the women, including some minors, to his photography studio via Internet chat rooms. He claimed that he owned a modeling agency and could find them work.

The man was arrested after two girls and four women filed complaints with authorities.

According to police, the photographer is suspected of having engaged in the scam since 2003, allegedly earning 2.7 million euros in the process.