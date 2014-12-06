Protesting Finance Ministry cleaners officially fired

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Finance Ministry cleaners who have been protesting their placement in a labor reserve for the last few months have been officially fired, it emerged on Friday.
Some 600 cleaners have been engaged in a legal battle to regain their jobs but the government announced this week that their spell in the labor pool on reduced salaries had ended and that they would not be rehired.
Several unions and SYRIZA MPs slammed the government’s decision to sack the workers.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com