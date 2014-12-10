Venizelos to meet Schaeuble in Berlin

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos heads to Berlin on Wednesday for an official two-day visit.

Venizelos is scheduled to meet with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Schaeuble said debt-hit Greece still had reforms to complete after markets tumbled over the conservative-led coalition's decision to risk a snap election by holding a presidential vote.

“It’s not out of the woods, as the reactions show,” Schaeuble told reporters Tuesday in Brussels after a Eurogroup meeting. “Of course the domestic political situation in Greece dominates this debate, but it was no different a few years ago.”

On Thursday, Venizelos is scheduled to meet with Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Also on Thursday, Venizelos will hold talks with the country's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. A joint press conference is set to take place at 4.30 p.m.