Giorgos Soukouris, the man accused by Independent Greeks of trying to bribe one of its MPs to secure her vote for the government in the presidential elections, denied the allegations Friday when he appeared before appeals court prosecutor Panayiotis Panayiotopoulos.

Soukouris is suspected of attempting to bribe lawmaker Stavroula Xoulidou (photo), who claimed that the accused sent her messages via Facebook saying that he knew government officials and that she could make up to 3 million euros by voting for the coalition’s candidate.

In his written deposition, Soukouris admitted to approaching Xoulidou but denies attempting to bribe her. He said that their conversations were of a “general political nature” and that his Facebook messages have been misinterpreted.