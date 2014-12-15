Protesting Syrian refugees removed from Syntagma Square in Athens

Dozens of Syrian refugees who had been protesting at Syntagma Square in central Athens for the past three weeks were removed early on Monday.

Police escorted the Syrians to the Athens Aliens Bureau at around 3 a.m. Authorities said there was no resistance from the refugees.

Interior Ministry general secretary Angelos Syrigos said there had been an agreement that the Syrians would leave the square by Sunday evening but over the weekend more protesters arrived, prompting the police to intervene.

Around 50 of some 330 protesting Syrians were moved to a City of Athens shelter on Friday.