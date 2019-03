Production manager and long-time member of Kathimerini’s board of directors Nikos Naoumis died Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Naoumis, who worked in the Greek newspaper industry since the age of 15, earned a Sappi European printers award in 2003.

His contribution was inestimable in helping Kathimerini English Edition get off the ground in early 1998 in partnership with the then International Herald Tribune.