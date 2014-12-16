Police expresses fears of bigger terror hit after Israeli Embassy attack

Following last week’s gun attack against the Israeli Embassy in Athens, the Greek Police’s counter-terrorism unit is on alert for another assault, possibly against a human target, in the countdown to critical presidential elections, sources have told Kathimerini.

Concerns are mounting as, by late last night, there had been no claim of responsibility for last Friday’s rifle attack on the Israeli Embassy. Ballistics tests revealed that the two Kalashnikov assault rifles used in the embassy shooting were also used in a similar hit a year ago against the German ambassador’s residence. That attack was claimed by a guerrilla organization called Group of Popular Fighters, which also carried out a hit on the central offices of conservative New Democracy in January 2013. None of the attacks resulted in any injuries. But police fear that a new hit, probably by the same group, could target politicians or high-ranking judicial officials, Kathimerini understands. There is also a possibility that terrorists might choose a police target. The police have bolstered security for individuals already regarded as possible targets while police precincts have been instructed to boost their vigilance.

Authorities have not ruled out the possible involvement of Nikos Maziotis, the jailed leader of the Revolutionary Struggle guerrilla group, in recent or possible forthcoming hits. Maziotis, who has said he has no links with Group of Popular Fighters, last week posted a document on the anti-establishment website Indymedia titled “Elections are not the answer, armed struggle is.”