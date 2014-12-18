Greeks pessimistic but oddly satisfied

Greeks were even more pessimistic in November than in June, a Eurobarometer poll published on Wednesday has shown, with 75 percent of respondents saying that the state of their household finances was “very bad,” up 8 percent from the summer survey and more than double the European Union average of 32 percent.

Greeks are also unhappy with their jobs and prospects, though not much more so than the average European, with 98 percent saying the overall employment situation in the country is “bad” compared to an EU average of 73 percent. On a personal level, 53 percent of Greeks find their current employment situation “bad” (EU average 25 percent).

Published on the first day of presidential elections in Athens that will determine whether the government holds or the country heads to the polls, the survey found that 5 percent fewer Greeks had faith in the government in November compared to June, at 11 percent. The situation is better, though not by much, in the rest of Europe, where an average of 29 percent of respondents backed their respective governments.

Pessimism was also very high across Europe in regard to how citizens view the current situation in their countries, with only the Danish, Germans and Maltese appearing relatively satisfied. The Greeks, French and Spanish found the situation “very bad” at a rate of 98 percent.

However, 41 percent of Greeks said they are “satisfied” with their lives, compared to 59 percent who said they are not.