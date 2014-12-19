Ship with 200 migrants off Pylos towed to Italy after passengers refuse to stop in Greece

A ship carrying around 200 undocumented immigrants suffered engine problems off the coast of Pylos, in the Peloponnese, early on Friday, prompting an intervention by the Greek Coast Guard.

According to sources, the migrants refused to board a Greek Coast Guard vessel that was dispatched to the scene and be towed toward the Greek mainland and insisted on continuing their journey to Italy.

A cargo ship in the area responded to the migrants' appeal and began towing the vessel to Sicily, sources said.